The Civil Service Commission is contemplating the possibility of declaring a public holiday for New Year 2024. The proposed holiday could either be a single-day break, aligning with Monday, January 1, 2024, or it may extend for four days, encompassing the period from Friday, December 29, 2023, to Monday, January 1, 2024.

Official working hours would resume on the subsequent day, Tuesday, January 2. This arrangement stems from the fact that Sunday, December 31, is considered a “rest” day as it falls between two holidays: Saturday, December 30 (a designated rest day), and Monday, January 1, 2024 (an official holiday). This practice is based on two prior instances where the day between two days off was similarly treated, reports Al-Anba daily.

The first precedent occurred in 2017 when Sunday, December 31, 2017, was recognized as a day of rest due to its placement between Saturday, December 30, a rest day, and Monday, January 1, 2018, an official holiday for New Year’s Day.

During this period, government ministries and institutions suspended their work, and work resumed officially on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

The second precedent was established in 2022 when Thursday, May 5, 2022, was designated as a day of rest as it fell between the Eid al-Fitr holiday and the Friday holiday.