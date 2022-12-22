With the approach of the New Year 2023 combined with Christmas season citizens and residents who plan to travel for few days or rather a maximum of two weeks feel the heat as travel tickets prices increased between 100 and 250 percent of their normal rates for some destinations such as Turkey, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, London and even the Philippines.

A local Arabic daily has learned there is heavy demand for certain destinations because the holidays coincide with the vacation of private foreign schools in Kuwait, saying Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appears to be the most sought after destination given its suitability for different age groups, pointing out that the increase in reservation prices is in line with the supply and demand at this time of the year.

Tourism expert Kamal Kabsha says that travel prices for the Christmas holiday for some communities living in Kuwait for the last 10 days of this month, as Manila in the Philippines recorded a 250% increase for round trip ticket reaching 675 dinars, while the value of tickets for those wishing to spend the Christmas holidays in London increased 100 percent — 300 dinars and above for a round trip.

The “Bashir Aviation Travel and Tourism” company, said there is a noticeable demand from Kuwait to travel to Syria during this period, indicating that the stability of the situation there has made some coastal areas attractive for quick holidays with round-trip tickets costing between 135 and 190 dinars.

Two reasons for the price increase

1 – High demand: Many citizens and residents started summer reservations early, hoping to enjoy low ticket prices when booking.

2 – Seat offer: The supply of seats on certain destinations is still limited due to the fact that many companies have not announced their summer flight schedule yet.