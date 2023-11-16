The new American ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara, is expected to arrive in Kuwait on November 26.

A diplomatic source told Al-Qabas the new US envoy has held the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Africa, the position of Chargé d’Affaires on behalf of the US Embassy in Jordan, and before that the position of Consul General in Jerusalem, and Senior Advisor to the Office of Intelligence and Research. She served on the Board of Examiners of the Diplomatic Corps, Deputy Head of Mission in Sana’a, and Policy Advisor, Foreign Ministry to the Commander-in-Chief of Special Forces in the Central Operations Command.