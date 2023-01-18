A group of scientists discovered a new species of lizard inside a nature reserve in Cusco, southeastern Peru, according to what was announced by the National Authority responsible for protected natural areas in this country.

And the authority indicated in a statement that “Ochi National Park discovered a new species of lizard.” The new species, called “Proctoporus titans”, was discovered in Puna, which forms a high plateau at an altitude of 3241 meters, reports Al-Rai daily.

The discovered lizard is distinguished by its dark gray color and a tail that is longer than its body. Its back contains scales, while its head is distinguished by lines.

Otichi National Park is a protected area in Cusco and Junín that includes 305,973 hectares of upland forest.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR