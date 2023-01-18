A group of scientists discovered a new species of lizard inside a nature reserve in Cusco, southeastern Peru, according to what was announced by the National Authority responsible for protected natural areas in this country.

And the authority indicated in a statement that “Ochi National Park discovered a new species of lizard.” The new species, called “Proctoporus titans”, was discovered in Puna, which forms a high plateau at an altitude of 3241 meters, reports Al-Rai daily.

The discovered lizard is distinguished by its dark gray color and a tail that is longer than its body. Its back contains scales, while its head is distinguished by lines.

Otichi National Park is a protected area in Cusco and Junín that includes 305,973 hectares of upland forest.