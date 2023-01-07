The non-sugar artificial sweetener aspartame has been popular since experts began recommending it to people with diabetes as an alternative to sugar-sweetened foods and drinks. However, its use may cause problems for some individuals who are unable to metabolize it.

The dietary sweetener has been associated with several health risks in a series of different studies. In the latest scientific discoveries, it was shown that aspartame changes the structure of the brain, predisposing it to mental disorders, such as anxiety, reports a local Arabic daily.

A recent study discovered a possible link between aspartame consumption and anxiety, along with epigenetic changes in the brain. The findings, published in the journal PNAS, found that the popular sweetener produced anxiety-like symptoms in the brains of mice.

Researchers at Florida State University have determined that the behavior is caused by epigenetic changes that appear in the amygdala. Even more troubling, by far, is the fact that changes in brain structure persisted up to two generations later.

The researchers state that these findings highlight the need for further research into the link between aspartame and anxiety in humans. The findings align with previous research showing that people who consume high levels of aspartame are more likely to report anxiety than those who consume lower levels.

In addition, a study published earlier this year in the British Medical Journal found a link between artificial sweets and circulatory diseases.

It was revealed that regular intake of artificial sweeteners was associated with a 9 percent increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Aspartame is a widely used sweetener among the general public because it is 200% sweeter than sucrose, or table sugar. It is found in a variety of products, including soft drinks, sugar-free gum, and breakfast cereals.

The additive is used in thousands of beverages and food products worldwide, so a great deal of research has focused on evaluating its safety and effects.

Some of the potential health risks associated with sweeteners have included headaches, cancer and dizziness, but the research supporting these claims remains inconclusive.

The British Heart Foundation says: “Added sugar is known to have a detrimental effect on our health, particularly because eating too much can lead to weight gain, which can be harmful to the heart and circulatory system. This has led to the use of artificial sweeteners as a lower-sugar alternative in many foods and beverages.”

The sweetener consists of two amino acids known as aspartic acid and phenylalanine, which can be toxic when consumed in large quantities.

More specifically, phenylalanine has been linked to the development of headaches, anxiety, and depression, and aspartic acid is thought to cause fatigue, confusion, and memory loss.