NASA and weather experts have warned that a new solar storm may hit Earth tomorrow, which will lead to the interruption of radio signals and the GPS satellite navigation system.

Last week, the Earth witnessed a fairly strong magnetic storm, between November 21 and 26, and it received a K-4 category in the intensity classification of magnetic storms, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to Russia Today, the geomagnetic field began to calm down on November 26, and now, after several days, experts are once again warning of the worsening geomagnetic influence.