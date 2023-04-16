New powers will help airport authorities to deal with rowdy passengers after the UAE signed up to a global protocol to manage those arriving in the country on board International airlines.

From May 1, authorities will have jurisdiction to deal with disruptive passengers responsible for incidents such as physical assault, harassment, smoking or failing to follow crew instructions.

Regulations will be enforced regardless of where the aircraft is registered to close a gap in current aviation law that prevents unruly passengers from being prosecuted for less severe forms of behaviour.

Incidents on planes can compromise flight safety, cause delays and disrupt operations to adversely affect the travel plans of passengers and the working environment for crew.

The UAE’s ratification of the Montreal Protocol 2014 (MP14) aims to strengthen the global legal deterrent against bad behaviour on board planes.

“Not only will this give the UAE authorities important new powers in dealing with unruly passengers that land in the country, but as a major aviation market and ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organisation] Council member, it will also encourage other states to ratify MP14,” said Kamil Al-Awadhi, Africa & Middle East regional vice president of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), in a statement.

“This will ensure greater international harmonisation and strengthening the legal deterrent against unruly and disruptive passengers who pose a threat to passenger and crew well-being.

“Safety on board is a priority for the entire airline industry.”

Cabin crew were verbally abused last month on a flight from Dubai to Mumbai after two men on an IndiGo flight had been drinking heavily.

Both were arrested on landing and charged with endangering the life and safety of others.

In January, crew on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi were forced to tie an Italian woman to her seat after she punched one member of staff and spat at another en route to Mumbai

Source-The National