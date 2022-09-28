The Public Authority for Manpower revealed it is expected that the new ratios of national manpower in the private sector will be applied in October, explaining that the Council of Ministers has given the Ministry of Commerce a one-month period to adopt the unified Gulf system for professions in preparation for amending the ratios of national labor in the private sector.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources said the Ministry of Commerce was assigned to work on amending its automated systems so that, in accordance with the Gulf Unified Professions Manual of the Public Authority for Manpower and other bodies, the employment ratios could be applied correctly and completely during the next month.

The sources indicated that the new percentages are ready for implementation and awaiting the completion of the procedures by the Ministry of Commerce, and the latter has promised to complete them during next October.