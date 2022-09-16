The Center for Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies at Kuwait University announced its latest publications for August 2022. The Director of the Center, Dr. Faisal Abu Sulaib, said that this included the issuance of a strategic report pertaining to the thirty-second anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, in addition to the second issue of the “Book Presentations” series.

Dr. Abu Sulaib explained that the strategic report, titled “The 32nd Anniversary of the Invasive Iraqi Invasion of Kuwait: Lessons Learned and Future Recommendations,” constitutes a research contribution by the Center, and an attempt to illustrate the most important lessons learned from the event, not only for Kuwait and its people, but also for the Arab region as a whole, as well as the world at large.

He pointed out that the Center presents in the report a strategic vision of a detailed historical event that affected its repercussions at various levels in the Middle East, particularly the Arab world. The report delves deeper into the future path, for precautionary reasons, and to anticipate, as well as, take the initiative in dealing with developments and changes. It also aims to crystallize various visions and alternatives before the decision maker, on different levels, and in all institutions and agencies concerned with Kuwait’s security, and to preserve its sovereignty, independence, safety and prosperity.

The Director of the Center indicated the highlights of the lessons extracted by the report: the sanctity of the security issue for Kuwait for several internal and external considerations, the central role of cohesion between the people of Kuwait and their political leadership represented by the honorable Al-Sabah family, and the pivotal impact of the state’s diplomatic activity at the regional level, and the importance of the ability to manage crises, in addition to the impact of changes in the international arena on the nature and flexibility of the state’s movement and its foreign policy, as well as the role of the media with all its means and mechanisms in enhancing national security.

As for the second edition of the Center, during the month of August, it was part of the “Book Presentation” series, entitled “International Relations of the Gulf Cooperation Council: Diplomacy, Security and Economic Cooperation in a Changing Middle East.” It presents the most vital dimensions of the international relations of the Gulf Cooperation Council with the outside world, including: the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). It also highlights the historical emergence of the Gulf Cooperation Council in a highly sensitive regional environment, and the accompanying meetings and preliminary steps for the establishment of the Council. It also presents the diplomatic relations of the Cooperation Council at the international level, and concludes with a critical vision that includes a systematic and objective evaluation of the book.