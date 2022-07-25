Newly-appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmad assured in a letter addressed to the Amir of Kuwait, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to preserve the constitution and democracy for the benefit of the nation.

Sheikh Nawaf said in his message to take responsibility in forming the members of the new cabinet, and expressed gratitude for the confidence bestowed upon him.

The new PM declared his incessant loyalty and sincerity in service of Kuwait and its constituents, while adding to bring forth country-wide renaissance, development, and progress, to be fulfilled under the generosity, wisdom, and leadership of His Highness the Amir.