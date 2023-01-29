Researchers from Italy have created new, odorless compounds to protect against mosquito bites that last eight hours, are more effective than current ones, and are less irritating to the eyes and skin.

Russia Today quoted the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry as indicating that mosquito protection compounds are a weapon to prevent annoying mosquito attacks that do not allow relaxation even in the open air. And mosquitoes, in addition to all their nuisances, are one of the most dangerous disease vectors in the world, reports Al-Rai daily.

Diethyltoluamide (DEET), which was discovered in the 1940s, is used in the manufacture of mosquito repellents. This compound prevents mosquitoes and other insects from smelling a human scent.

But it has a disgusting smell, and its effect does not last more than two hours. Its high concentration irritates the skin, eyes and lungs.

Researchers from the Universities of Pisa and Florence in Italy have created promising new formulas. The new compounds are different forms of cyclic hydroxyacetate, and it became clear to them, after studying its chemical properties, that it is highly effective in repelling mosquitoes for a period of eight hours.

In addition, these compounds are odorless or have a pleasant odor, and they dissolve easily in water. The toxicity of these compounds is equal to or less than that of DEET.