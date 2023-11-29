A new medication under trial has been found to significantly lower blood pressure (BP) for up to six months with a single dose administered through an injection. The medication could benefit many people who forget to take their daily prescribed drugs on schedule, which increases their risk of a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) nearly 1.3 billion adults aged 37–79 years worldwide have hypertension, and around half of those with this high blood pressure are unaware they have this condition. Moreover, two in three of those living with hypertension are in low- and middle-income countries where they have limited access to adequate healthcare. High blood pressure is estimated to cause the death of 7.6 million people worldwide

People with high blood pressure may not feel symptoms. The only way to know is to get your blood pressure checked. Generally, an ideal blood pressure reading is considered to be between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg. High blood pressure is considered to be 140/90mmHg or higher, while low blood pressure is considered to be below 90/60mmHg.

Blood pressure that remains elevated for too long can increase your risk for cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and sexual dysfunction. Lifestyle changes like eating a healthier diet, quitting tobacco and being more active can help lower blood pressure. Some people may still need to take medication on a daily basis to keep their blood pressure under control.

The new drug, called zilebesiran, works by inhibiting the body’s ability to produce angiotensin, a chemical made mainly in the liver that causes blood vessels to constrict, which increases blood pressure. By reducing the constriction of blood vessels, zilebesiran helps lower blood pressure.

Medical experts have highlighted the positive potential of the new medication noting that many patients consistently forget to take their medications as prescribed, so a medication that is effective for six months after a single injection has the potential to improve health outcomes for patients.

The researchers behind the new drug investigated the safety and efficacy of zilebesiran in 394 people with mild-to-moderate hypertension, which is defined as having systolic blood pressure between 135-160 mm Hg. Systolic blood pressure, which is the number on the top half of the fraction denoting blood pressure, measures the amount of pressure in your arteries as the heart contracts. The bottom half of the fraction, the diastolic pressure, measures the pressure when the heart expands.

The participants in the study had an average systolic blood pressure of 142mmHg. They were then randomly assigned to receive a specific subcutaneous dose of zilebesiran — 150, 300 or 600 mg once every six months or 300 mg once every three months — or a placebo. Over the course of the six-month study, the team found that the injection dramatically reduced systolic blood pressure — by at least 10mmHg on average, and, in some cases, by 20mmHg or more.

Those who took zilebesiran were more likely to have a 24-hour average systolic blood pressure of 130mmHg or less by the six-month mark. As the average systolic blood pressure at the start of this study was 142mmHg, this meant that a patient’s blood pressure could be brought to a ‘normal’ range simply with this injection, without the help of additional blood pressure medications. It is worth noting that very few participants experienced adverse events, which predominantly included mild reactions at the injection site. Zilebesiran could be given quarterly or bi-annually, improving adherence

Meanwhile, an unrelated study on the relation between hypertension and salt intake found that irrespective of whether a patient has been prescribed hypertension medication or not, it is advisable for people to cut their salt intake to maintain a healthy heart.

The new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows that reducing salt intake by 1 teaspoon each day can reduce your blood pressure even further than using just medication. In fact, this one simple step can provide the same effect as a common blood pressure medication called hydrochlorothiazide.

To arrive at this conclusion, the researchers randomly placed middle-aged to older adults into groups who were to eat either a high-sodium or low-sodium diet. People who ate the high-sodium diet added 2,200 milligrams per day to their usual intake.

Those who ate a low-sodium diet consumed only 500 milligrams per day. At the end of a week of eating this way, each group crossed over into the other group for an additional week.

