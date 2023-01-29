The completion rate of the new maternity hospital project has reached 87.7 percent, indicating that this is one of the projects included in the health care infrastructure development plan and is being implemented in a “design-build” manner.

Reliable sources told Al-Anba daily that the examination and operation of all systems, equipment and supplies will begin as soon as the Ministry of Electricity and Water supplies power to the project on a permanent basis, which is expected to be done soon.

The sources confirmed the progress of all items of finishing work, final electromechanical installations, medical and non-medical preparation and furnishing works in all project buildings, and external works are progressing from cosmetic plants and linking the entrances and exits of the project to existing roads, as well as the work of connecting drainage and fresh water networks to the main networks.

The sources pointed out that the project is being built on an area of 60,000 square meters in the Al-Sabah Medical District, in a privileged location on the coast of Kuwait Bay. The architectural design took into account that more than 80% of the patients’ rooms enjoy a beautiful view of the Arabian Gulf and a total building area of 357,337 square meters. It was designed according to the latest international standards and codes in the field of diagnosis and treatment of gynecological diseases and obstetrics, and the specifications of green buildings that are environmentally friendly and energy-saving.

On the other hand, a delegation from the Kuwait Oil Company visited the new maternity hospital project, as part of the company’s program of visits to major new projects in the sectors of the state, and within the framework of strengthening partnership and cooperation and enhancing the expertise of the employees of the Kuwait Oil Company.

New Maternity Hospital employees gave a visual presentation to the visitors, during which they explained the new hospital departments, construction stages and details of the various facilities.