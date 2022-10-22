Head of the Parliamentary Negative Phenomena Committee, MP Muhammad Hayef, affirmed that the efforts of the Minister of Interior are appreciated and commendable in his campaign against negative phenomena and what is contrary to our Sharia, the customs of the people of Kuwait and our Islamic identity.

He indicated that there are laws that will be presented soon, God willing, as a deterrent to anyone who tries to deviate from the right path and involves in moral corruption, reports a local Arabic daily.