Director of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Health District, Dr. Walid Al-Busairi, confirmed that 14 health centers have been transferred to the district from Hawalli and Al-Ahmadi health areas to administer medical services based on the actual needs of the residential areas, an Arab daily reported.

Dr. Al-Busairi in a statement revealed that the heads of medical departments at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital were directed to develop health services in the primary health care centers of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Health District by creating specialized clinics in various specialties to accommodate the largest number of cases to relieve pressure on the hospital. He indicated that the aim is to upgrade and develop the health services provided in the center, praising the response of the heads of the primary health care in the Hawalli and Al-Ahmadi health regions to transfer the affiliation of the 14 centers as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Health has determined the affiliation of 14 administrative and technical health centers to the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Health District, which are: Al-Shuhada, Al-Zahra, Al-Salam, Al-Siddiq, Mubarak Al-Hassawi Health, Abdul Rahman Al-Zaid, Musharraf, Bayan, Al-Masayel, Abu Fatira Al-Sakani, Al-Fnaitees and Al-Adan Health – Adan Specialist – Qurain.