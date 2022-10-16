An Amiri decree was issued restructuring the new government headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah..

The text of the decree follows: “Decree No. 191 of 202

To re-form the ministry after perusal of the constitution

And the Amiri order issued on October 5, 2022 appointing the Prime Minister – And Decree No. 189 of 2022 forming the ministry- And the resignation submitted by the ministers on 10/10/2022 – And based on On the presentation of the Prime Minister, we have decreed the following

Article 1 restructuring the ministry as follows:

1- Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

2- Barak Ali Barak Al-Shaitan as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs

3- Dr. Badr Hamid Yousef Al-Mulla, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil

4- Abdul-Rahman Badah Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs

5- Abdul-Wahhab Muhammad Ahmad Al-Rasheed, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment

6- Dr. Ahmad Abdul-Wahhab Ahmad Al-Awadi, Minister of Health

7- Dr. Amani Suleiman Abdul-Wahhab Buqmaz, Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy

8- Dr. Hamad Abdul-Wahhab Hamad Al-Adwani as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

9- Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Minister of Foreign Affairs

10- Abdulaziz Majed Abdulaziz Al-Majed as Minister of Justice, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Integrity Promotion

11- Abdulaziz Waleed Abdullah Al-Moajil Minister of State for Municipal Affairs

12 – Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Minister of Defense

13 – Ammar Muhammad Ammar Al-Ajmi, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development

14 – Mazen Saad Ali Al-Nahedh, Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology

15 – Mai Jassim Muhammad Al-Baghli, Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs.

Article Two: The Prime Minister shall report this decree to the National Assembly, and it shall come into effect from the date of its issuance, and anything contrary to that shall be repealed and published in the Official Gazette