The Director General of the Public Authority for Civil Information, Musaed Al-Asousi, announced the launch of a new update for the “Mobile ID” application that includes several features that serve more than three million users.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Asousi said that the services added to the new version came after the authority perceived the most prominent needs and suggestions of registrants in previous versions, especially with regard to the resident’s registration for the first time, which was treated to benefit more than 400,000 residents annually, reports a local Arabic daily.

He added that the services include rapid registration with the “NFC” technology, which allows reading the civil ID chip without the need to manually enter the data, displaying the image of the civil ID and the ability to share it with others, in addition to updating the image verification mechanism when using the application.

He explained that the new features enable the user to locate the Authority’s self-service machines, adding that the new look of the application is a reprogramming of previous versions and serves the topics of a larger segment of users.

He pointed out that 80 government and private agencies, most notably the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, Civil Aviation, the banking and corporate sectors, were addressed to inform them of the new update of the “My Identity” application, with reference to the continued use of the old version of the application.

It is noteworthy that the “My Identity” application was approved in accordance with a decision of the Council of Ministers to be a reliable digital civil card in the official authorities and serve a number of more than three million users.