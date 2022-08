Today marks the inauguration of the new Farwaniya Hospital, which is now open for its first operational phase, with reference to the announcement made yesterday by the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad.

Al-Sanad stated that the new hospital represents a qualitative addition to the country’s health system, under the supervision and presence of the Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mustafa Reda.