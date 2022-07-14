Health sources revealed that the new Farwaniya Hospital, which is to be taken over soon, will be dedicated to treating citizens only, providing integrated health care and service similar to what is available in Jaber Hospital.

The sources told a local Arabic daily the hospital will serve citizens of the Farwaniya Governorate. The hospital boasts of all medical specialties, noting that the hospital will include advanced operating rooms, internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery and maternity wards, and specialized wards, as well. It includes, for the first time in Kuwait, an integrated physical therapy and rehabilitation department of this size.

The sources explained that the healthcare the residents of the Farwaniya governorate will be temporarily provided through the old hospital, until the opening and operation of health insurance hospitals, which will provide care for the largest part of them, while the remaining segment of them — workers in the government sector — will be subject to a mechanism to be treated in other government health facilities in a fair and practical manner, in a manner that does not put pressure on any of the Ministry’s facilities.