The Council of Ministers has approved the dissolution of the Council of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) during a session held today.

The Cabinet also appointed the new CITRA board of directors headed by Eng. Omar Al-Omar, and Eng. Abdullah Al-Ajmi as his deputy.

The council members are Dr Walid Al-Hassawi, Eng Mohammed Al-Rashed Al-Mousa, Eng Rana Al-Rasheed, Eng Shaima Al Turkait and Dr Fahad Al Zamee