Dozens of expatriates face a severe humanitarian problem, represented by their inability to bring in their newborn babies because they were born recently when the mother was on summer vacation.

This happens because the Ministry of Interior has issued a decision to ban the issuance of all kinds of visas including family dependent and visit visas until further notice.

These parents, during their interview with a local Arabic daily has pleaded with the Ministry of Interior to exempt the newborns from its decision taking into account the humanitarian aspect saying it threatens family reunification, pointing that about 400 transactions have been submitted to the competent department to exclude the newborns from the decision saying a majority of them are school teachers.