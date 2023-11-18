In his initial statement following the presentation of his credentials to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, the Belgian Ambassador to Kuwait, Christian Domes, expressed appreciation for the friendly and pleasant nature of the meeting.

The discussions primarily focused on the bilateral relations between Belgium and Kuwait. Ambassador Domes conveyed satisfaction with the existing excellent relationship but indicated potential for further achievements, especially in enhancing commercial ties and fostering cultural and technical cooperation, reports Al-Rai daily.

Emphasizing Belgium’s global expertise in renewable energy, offshore wind energy, medical and cancer treatment, and artificial intelligence research, Ambassador Domes proposed closer collaboration in these areas. He highlighted existing security and defense cooperation with Kuwait, including Belgium’s participation in the international coalition against ISIS, with two military personnel stationed at the Arifjan base.

Ambassador Domes suggested potential areas of collaboration, such as tourism initiatives and student exchanges between Kuwait and Belgian universities. While refraining from commenting on European countries’ positions on events in Gaza, he reiterated Belgium’s consistent call for a two-state solution to address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Expressing concern for the situation in Gaza, he emphasized the need for a resolution and hoped for more critical voices in Israel regarding its government’s actions.

Regarding Kuwait’s role in the ongoing conflict, Ambassador Domes praised Kuwait’s positive contributions, highlighting its significant commitment and generosity. He acknowledged Kuwait as the third-largest contributor of aid since the conflict’s inception, sending 21 aid planes, and extended congratulations for Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts.