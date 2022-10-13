The Secretary-General of the National Assembly, Adel Al-Loghani, announced the replacement of the invitations distributed last week to attend the opening of the seventeenth legislative term with new invitations.

Al-Loughani said that based on Decree No. 195/2022 to postpone the National Assembly meeting until Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the previous invitations that were distributed based on the previous date have been canceled and will not be accepted to attend

He added that new invitations will be distributed to senior officials, dignitaries and former representatives to attend the opening session scheduled for next Tuesday, according to the aforementioned decree.