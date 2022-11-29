The banks are preparing to offer new financing packages, and the upcoming banking rate from the car financing window soon will be directed towards all current and potential customers, and its loans will include Kuwaitis and residents, as well as people of other nationality, on the condition that the card is valid, in addition to that it includes all employees, whether working in the government sector as well as in the private sector.

A local Arabic daily reported that the new financing packages, which are expected to be launched soon, provide a loan of up to 25,000 dinars, with a repayment period of up to 5 years, if the customer’s borrowing limits are appropriate, which is likely to open a new page in banking competition to enter the car loan market with several competitive advantages.