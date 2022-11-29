Netherlands and Senegal qualify for Round of 16 with 2-0 and 2-1 wins over Qatar and Ecuador respectively. Just minutes into the second half, Frenkie de Jong scored Netherlands’ second goal to put the team 2-0 ahead vs Qatar.

Moises Caicedo equalised for Ecuador in the second half and just 3 minutes later, Kalidou Koulibaly made it 2-1 for Senegal. Earlier, Cody Gakpo scored for the third consecutive game to open the scoring for the Dutch. Senegal finally took the lead over Ecuador after a player was brought down in the penalty box. Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring for the African side.