Netflix has canceled its basic plan in the US and UK that enables users to watch shows and movies without commercials, in an effort to attract more subscribers to the ad-supported plan.

The company said on its website that the basic plan, which costs $9.99 per month, will no longer be available to new subscribers or those wishing to re-subscribe after an outage, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

Existing plan subscribers can continue with it until they change it or cancel their accounts. The leading streaming platform launched a $7-per-month ad-supported plan last November in 12 markets, including the United States, as an alternative to plans without ads.

The platform aims to attract more customers and open a new door for revenue, amid intense competition for online viewers.

In May, the company said the ad-supported plan had reached nearly five million monthly active subscribers, in a presentation that assured potential advertisers of the platform’s broad reach.