The Embassy of Nepal organized an interaction programme titled “Destination Nepal: Nature, Culture and Adventure” with travel agents, tour operators and media representatives on 5 March.

The programme was jointly inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Durga Prasad Bhandari, Ambassador of Nepal, his Spouse Mrs. Bindhya Bhandari and Mr. Khalid Jassim Al Yassin, ,Minister Plenipotentiary, Asia Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1 of 7

H.E Ambassador Bhandari gave a detailed picture of Nepal’s major tourist destinations including Kathmandu, Patan, Bhaktapur, Pokhara, Chitwan as well as other tourism aspects.

Further adding that the link between Nepal and Kuwait through direct flights is an added advantage for the local visitors travelling to Nepal. He extended sincere thanks to the management of both Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways for operating the direct flights between Nepal and Kuwait.

The capital of Nepal, Kathmandu, is well connected with major cities of gulf region (Including Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dammam, Muscat etc) through direct air services.

With regard to visa system, the embassy of Nepal in Kuwait has been providing visa to the visitors in a shortest possible time and added that most of the nationalities, including Kuwaiti nationals, may obtain on arrival visa at the immigration office at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and other entry points as well.

He shed light on Nepal’s rich natural heritage, diverse culture and numerous adventure activities and sports as well as the tourism infrastructure facilities including good hotels, other accommodation arrangements and claimed that Nepal offers competitive and quality services to the visitors.

During the programme, Counsellor of the Embassy Ms. Sujani Rana through a powerpoint presentation shared information on various tourist destinations, products, and activities in Nepal including mountaineering, trekking, bird watching, rafting/ kayaking/ Canyoning, paragliding, mountain biking, Zip lining, bungee jumping, mountain flights, as well as about national parks, wildlife reserves, world heritage sites of Nepal, events and festivals.

Towards the end of the programme, two participants were offered four round trip air tickets from Kuwait to Nepal sponsored by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways which was conducted through raffle draw.