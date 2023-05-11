The General Administration of Customs said passengers coming from Iraq, Syria and Lebanon are prevented from bringing in home-made or unknown origin foodstuffs when they enter the country.

Acting Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Sami Muhammad Al-Kandari, has issued instructions regarding the preventive in this regard, reports Al-Anba daily.

The instructions came based on the recommendations of the Committee on Common Diseases between Humans and Animals, which recommended banning the personal import of foodstuffs from countries in which the spread of some diseases has been monitored such as Iraq, Syria and Lebanon and recommended the following:

— Continuing to prevent the entry of any foodstuffs of unknown origin or home-made products accompanied by those coming to the country.

— Only food products are allowed to enter if they are packed by the manufacturing establishments.