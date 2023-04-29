A source in the General Fire Force stressed on the need for citizens and residents to maintain their vehicles at all times of the year, especially with the onset of the summer season, due to the increasing rate of fire in vehicles due to the harsh summer temperatures.

The Al-Anba daily said the vehicle fires increase in summer compared to the winter season adding a big number of accidents happen due to lack of water in the radiator.

The General Fire Force said it dealt with no less than 6 fire accidents, all of them related to the burning of vehicles, over the past few days, including a fire that destroyed an entire vehicle on the Sixth Ring Road opposite Al-Maseela.