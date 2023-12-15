The General Secretariat of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters mourned the late Kuwaiti businessman, writer and poet Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain, may God have mercy on him, who passed away today.

In a statement, the General Secretariat conveyed the condolences of the Minister of Information, the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the Chairman of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, to the family of the deceased and his loved ones over this affliction, asking the Almighty God to inspire them with patience and solace and to rest the deceased with His vast mercy.

The late Abdulaziz Al-Babtain is considered one of the most prominent men of culture and poetry in the Kuwaiti and Arab cultural scene. He published several collections of poetry and was the head of the Al-Babtain Group for Poetic Creativity.

He held positions in a number of educational and literary institutions in the Arab world and was awarded honorary doctorates by a number of Arab and international universities in appreciation of his distinguished contributions in the fields of… Serving literature, culture and poetic creations.