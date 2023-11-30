The National Bank of Kuwait continues to support the banking awareness campaign “Let’s Be Aware” launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in cooperation with the Kuwait Banks Association, as part of its keenness to promote financial culture and increase awareness among various segments of society.

This campaign includes messages aimed at raising community awareness of safety principles when using public Internet networks, whether in complexes, public places, cafes, or restaurants, as well as how to protect against fraudulent messages, fake advertisements, hacking into banking applications, and paying attention to suspicious transactions and reporting them, with the necessity of following banks’ instructions and the bulletins of the Central Bank of Kuwait, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The NBK is keen to warn customers of all the dangers of fraud and the devious methods followed by fraudsters.

In this campaign, the bank stresses the necessity of not carrying out any banking operations by using Wi-Fi networks in public places, because they are not safe and do not have access to them. Protection, and can be easily hacked, as it is common to have multiple public Wi-Fi networks with the same name.

The bank also advised the use of protection programs against hacking and viruses and securing the Internet connection, while checking the links and advertisements broadcast by these networks, in addition to the necessity of turning off “Wi-Fi” when not in use, and turning off the automatic connection feature to these networks, while not saving their data on your phone to connect to them automatically, to avoid any attempt to hack your phone and access your bank and personal accounts and sensitive information.

The NBK’s efforts to educate its customers are well-established and a fundamental pillar of its strategy, and it always uses all communication channels with them to make them aware of the necessity of keeping their secret numbers and financial and personal account information and not providing them to anyone claiming to be contacted by the bank. NBK harnesses all its enormous capabilities in communicating with customers and all its electronic channels, which are followed by the largest level of Kuwaiti banks, to support the Central Bank of Kuwait’s efforts to protect customers and the economy.

The NBK is a major supporter and partner of all the Central Bank of Kuwait’s campaigns and initiatives that aim to raise the level of financial awareness and spread banking awareness among segments of society.

The Bank, as one of the largest financial institutions in Kuwait and the region, has always organized various events that contribute to raising community awareness of all issues that are of interest to the banking sector, in addition to training courses in the field of combating fraud and financial crimes.

The National Bank of Kuwait, as one of the largest financial institutions in the region, is committed to its responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, and the “NBK” is always the first to take the initiative to provide all means of support for important and strategic campaigns, such as the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, which is in the interest of the national economy and society.