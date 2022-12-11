The National Bank of Kuwait organized its running race on Saturday, accompanied with various events in the closing ceremony. The race, in its 28th edition, recorded massive public participation, in a new confirmation of the bank’s success in launching successful activities that always enjoy wide participation from the community.

There were 12 winners in the first three places for the 10 and 5 km distances who were crowned with cash prizes.

The closing ceremony was also attended by the General Manager of Human Resources for NBK Group, Imad Al-Ablani, the General Manager of the Personal Banking Services Group, Muhammad Al-Othman, and the Group Chief Operations Officer, Muhammad Al-Kharafi.

NBK has been striving to launch an annual festival for sports and health, as an integral part of its duty towards society and its growing contributions to promote community development in its various dimensions.

A local daily reported that the bank affirmed that it will continue to work and move forward in adopting and supporting various activities that encourage effective and influential change behavior, foremost of which is this sporting event, which NBK is proud to be one of its most important and largest societal initiatives, because health and sports awareness is a prerequisite for building a healthy society.