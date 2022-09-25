The Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has called on the upcoming National Assembly to pass three important legislations in the context of combating corruption, warning that inaction on the part of the parliamentarians will negatively affect Kuwait’s position in international anti-corruption indicators.

Nazaha stated it “would like to draw the attention of all those who will be responsible in the National Assembly to take the initiative to discuss and approve the package of legislation listed on the agenda of the Legislative Committee of the National Assembly, some of which date back to 2019 concerning international commitments,” since Kuwait has committed itself to the United Nations Convention against Corruption,” noting that “these laws include criminalizing bribery in the private sector, prohibiting conflicts of interest, and expanding the scope of corporate responsibility.”

The statement added, on the issue of combating corruption and promoting integrity and transparency, “we warn against delaying or inaction in approving them, because of this direct negative impact on Kuwait’s position on international indicators.” related to combating corruption, including the Global Corruption Perceptions Index.

The three laws which need action:

1 – Criminalizing bribery in the private sector, and bribery of a foreign public official, by amending some provisions of the Penal Code promulgated by Law 16/1960, as amended by Law 31/1970, and this project was referred to the National Assembly by Decree 111/2019 issued on May 7/ 2019, and has been on the agenda of the Legislative Committee of the National Assembly since May 13, 2019.

2 – Expanding the scope of the liability of legal persons in corruption crimes and determining penalties commensurate with the nature of the legal person, by amending some provisions of the Penal Code promulgated by Law 16/1960, as amended by Law 31/1970, and this project was referred to the National Assembly by virtue of Decree 64/2021 issued on 3/30/2021 (in the sense of urgency), and it has been on the agenda of the Legislative Committee of the National Assembly since 1/4/2021.

3 – The Law of Prohibition of Conflicts of Interest, and this project was referred by the government to the National Assembly by virtue of Decree 65/2021 issued on 3/30/2021 (as a matter of urgency), and has been on the agenda of the Legislative Committee of the National Assembly since 1/4/2021.