The Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced the referral of a supervisor at the Ministry of Public Works and another to the Public Prosecution, on charges of accepting bribe, after conducting investigations and gathering of evidence.

The authority confirmed, in a statement to a local daily, its intention to continue efforts and procedures in the matter of examining and collecting evidence and investigations in all serious communications it receives.

Nazaha said that it always appreciates the role of the whistleblowers in exercising their role by helping the authority to access the necessary information and data on the incidents of corruption, and at the same time it is committed to providing the maximum levels of protection and confidentiality necessary for them, which are imposed by the law and the executive regulations.