The Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced the referral of a former assistant undersecretary and others to the Public Prosecution on charges of embezzling public money.

The authority indicated that the referral comes as a continuation of its efforts to combat corruption, ward off its risks and effects, and prosecute errant officers in line with the Law No. 2 of 2016 regarding the establishment of the Public Authority for Combating Corruption and its executive regulations, reports a local Arabic daily.

“Nazaha” affirmed its intention to continue efforts and procedures regarding examining and collecting evidence and investigations in all serious reports, complete with the conditions they receive, and always appreciates the role of whistleblowers in exercising their role in helping the authority to access the necessary information and data on corruption incidents, and at the same time it is committed to providing the utmost protection and the necessary confidentiality for them, which is imposed by law and the executive regulations.