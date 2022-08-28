The Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), continues to receive reports of corruption stipulated in Article 22, within the job categories subject to the authority’s law under Article No 2.

The main legal auditor at Nazaha, Fahd Badr Al-Daihani, revealed the authority has, this year until now, received 74 reports, some of which are being studied objectively and others subjected to investigation, pointing out that the authority has referred six reports to the competent authorities, reports a local Arabic daily.

With regard to submitting a report, Al-Daihani said, “The whistleblower has to make an appointment through the website nazaha.gov.kw and then visit the authority’s headquarters, Gate No. (7), provided the person has sufficient evidence in this regard.”

He indicated that “because of the importance of the whistleblower’s role in revealing acts of corruption, the authority’s law stipulates that there are guarantees and personal protection for the whistleblower — administrative protection, legal protection and personal protection,” stressing that “the authority is keen to deal with the reports in strict confidentiality and ensure that the identity of the whistleblowers is not revealed and that the authority appears on behalf of the whistleblower before the judicial authorities.