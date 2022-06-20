The charge of wasting public money (27 cases) topped the list of cases that the Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has reported to the Public Prosecution.

appropriating and facilitating the theft of public money was second with 12 reports, while in third place was forgery reports (11), obstructing the work of the authority is in fourth place with 3 reports, followed by the accusation of profiteering, with two reports, as well as bribery and embezzlement, with two reports.

The charge of customs evasion and crimes related to the course of justice recorded the same number (two reports), according to a statistic issued by the authority.

The authority continues its role in receiving reports and its fruitful cooperation with whistleblowers, in light of ensuring all measures of protection and confidentiality for whistleblowers, whether by phone, e-mail or personal attendance, which contributed to activating the process of receiving and studying communications and referring evidence of their seriousness to the Public Prosecution.