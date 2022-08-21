The Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said 128 senior officials have yet to submit their financial statements which they should have done by the end of last May.

A recent statistic by the authority, according to a local Arabic daily, showed there are 28 reports of suspicions of corruption and abuse of public money so far in 2022, which includes many government institutions.

In a cumulative statistic of the total disclosures submitted to Nazaha since the start of its work in November 2016 until May 2022, it indicated that it had received 28,289 statements for those covered by all job grades.

In the statistics Nazaha added that the total number of declarations submitted for the first time was about to 15,565, while 8,730 were updated their statements and 3,994 submitted final reports