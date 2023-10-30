Kuwait Anti-Corruption Public Authority (Nazaha) organized on Monday a training program entitled “The role of the anti-corruption public authority in promoting integrity and anti corruption,” at Nazaha’s headquarters with the participation of 45 government agencies and 88 participants in an effort to enhance continuous cooperation with state agencies.

Assistant Secretary General for the Administrative and Financial Affairs Sector at Nazaha Saleh Al-Taneeb said in a press statement that the program aims to promote values of integrity, anticorruption and transparency among employees in public and private sectors and in the society at large, as he presented the program that includes a group of Nazaha specialists.

Through this two-day program, they delved into the law establishing Nazaha, the provisions related to financial disclosure, the United Nations Convention against Corruption and its main areas, and Nazaha’s role in implementing the agreement internationally, he explained.

During the program, they explored the mechanism for receiving reports, ways to protect whistleblowers, monitoring and following up on the recovery of funds abroad, in addition to an explanation of the financial disclosure system, the dates for submitting statements and penalties, and the mechanism for examining those statements, he added.

Source: KUNA