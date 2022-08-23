The Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) is looking into 88 corruption reports, while the Public Prosecution is investigating 10 reports referred to it by the authority.

The latest statistics issued by Nazaha, a copy of which has been obtained by a local Arabic daily, show 4 final guilty verdicts have been issued by the Court of Cassation in cases referred to it by the authority, while two persons have been acquitted and one case the verdicts is still being awaited.

As for the other degrees of litigation, there is a case before the Criminal Court and another before the Court of Appeal, while two guilty verdicts and two acquittals have been issued.

The statistics showed the existence of a case pending before the investigation committee for the trial of ministers, while a judgment of acquittal was issued by the Ministers Court.