The Anti-Corruption Authority “Nazaha” issued a statement saying that it had followed through the media and social networking sites a televised interview with the former MP Dr. Hassan Jowhar, in which he stated that he possesses documents on facts related to the embezzlement of public money, and what he called financial transfers from public money to people whose names he did not mention.

Therefore, the authority invites him to submit the documents in his possession so that investigations can be conducted in this regard and do the needful, reports a local Arabic daily.