The Moral Guidance and Public Relations Directorate of the Kuwait Army announced the naval forces will carry out exercises using live ammunition, on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, and on Thursday, and from 2:00 am until 2:00 in the afternoon, at the marine shooting range — 16.5 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Julaia’a, an extension to the island of Qaroh, and 6 nautical miles east of Ras Al-Zour, extending to the island of Umm Al-Maradim.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources from the Directorate has called on citizens and residents who go to the sea not to approach these areas during the announced period, in the best interest of everyone’s safety.