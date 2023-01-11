WHO Kuwait concludes a 2-day intensive national workshop on ‘Conducting Climate Change and Health Vulnerability and Adaptation Assessment’ from January 10th -11th.

This workshop was developed in cooperation with the Environmental Health Unit of the Public Health Directorate and its objective was to work with the core national technical group on identifying priority vulnerabilities and adaptation measures associated with climate change and health.

Technical officers across the three levels of WHO participated in the workshop which is testament of the importance of the initiative to the health agenda.

Recently, multiple reports have indicated the increased threat posed by climate change on the world and specifically in the Eastern Mediterranean region, including increased prevalence of extreme heat and dust storms which have a direct and indirect impact on human health and well-being.

Speaking on this occasion was Dr. Assad Hafeez, the WHO Representative to the State of Kuwait, who stated that “Climate change is a pressing issue on a global scale that must be addressed as it has a negative impact on human health. Furthermore, it has the potential to undermine decades of progress in global health and our achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDG).” On the national workshop, Dr. Hafeez added that “It is critical to build a climate resilient health system in Kuwait, towards this end, identifying climate sensitive health risks now and in the future, understanding groups of people that are the most vulnerable, and highlighting the adaptation needs to inform policy and programs are all pressing outcomes of this workshop.”

The WHO country office is devoted to work with all local stakeholders to enhance health and well-being in Kuwait, which is achieved by brining in global experts to improve Kuwaits health indicators. In July 2022, WHO Kuwait conducted a national training workshop on the health impacts of air pollution, by building critical capacity using the WHO software tool known as AirQ+ which performs calculations that allow quantification of the health effects of exposure to air pollution.