The Undersecretary of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Hashim Al-Rifai, has issued a decision to release the military personnel who were detained on disciplinary grounds.

This came on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, so that those who are released can spend the Eid holiday with their families, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The National Guard office said in a press statement, Sunday that this comes upon the directives of the President of the National Guard, His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and the Deputy Chief of the National Guard, Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, according to the statement, congratulated His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, calling on God Almighty to protect and preserve them, and the leaders and forces of the National Guard, on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al-Adha.

He also prayed to God Almighty to shower Kuwait with goodness and blessings, and to perpetuate the blessings of safety and security throughout the dear country under the wise leadership of the Amir and his Crown Prince.