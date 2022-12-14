National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun opened a complimentary session on Wednesday to continue discussion of tabled items. The assembly commenced the session with considering requests for the formation of parliamentary investigation committees.

It approved a request submitted by some members to form a parliamentary investigation committee into the distribution of industrial plots.

It commended representatives Abdullah Al-Mudhaf, Abdullah Al-Anzi, Muhannad Al-Sayer, Hamid Al-Bathali and Marzouq Al-Habini as members of the committee.

The assembly also approved another request submitted by some members to form a parliamentary investigation committee regarding the Caracal aircraft contract and the Eurofighter contract. The committee commended membership of Hamad Al-Mudlaj, Muhalhel Al-Mudhaf, Dr. Hamad Al-Matar, Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi and Majid Al-Mutairi.

It approved a request to form a parliamentary investigation committee regarding the exclusion from entering the final draw for the batch of army officers’ with the membership of Saud AlAsfoor, Hamed Al-Bathali, Majed Al-Mutairi, Dr. Khalil Abel, and Khaled Al-Tamar.

The Assembly then moved to the discussion of completing the formation of membership of some committees and temporary committees, including the request to form a temporary parliamentary committee regarding retirees.

The report of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee on a draft law amending some provisions of the Penal Code was included on the agenda of the session. Other reports of the Parliamentary Budgets and Final Accounts Committee will be discussed, regarding draft laws approving the final accounts of many attached and independent government agencies for the fiscal years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, reports of relevant oversight bodies and other reports of the Parliamentary Committee. The agenda included proposals for decisions, reports of the Audit Bureau, and government books.

