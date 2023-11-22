Ahmed Al-Saadoun, the Speaker of the National Assembly, has emphasized the importance of adopting an electoral law that fosters justice, equality, and equal opportunities. He made these remarks during his participation in the “Advanced Electoral System for Effective Popular Participation” forum, organized by the Legislative Committee of the National Assembly yesterday, reported Al-Anba Daily.

Al-Saadoun stated that the implementation of a proportional list system and the amendment of electoral districts should not be delayed. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Muhammad Al-Mutair, also stressed the necessity of adopting a proportional list system in order to address the shortcomings of the current one-vote system.

He highlighted the need for a more inclusive electoral process that ensures fair representation for all. The forum was opened by Muhannad Al-Sayer, the Chairman of the Legislative Committee, who emphasized the importance of considering the opinions and input of the people and political forces in any proposed political amendments.

Al-Sayer recognized that the people are the driving force behind any significant changes in the political landscape. In his speech, MP Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Kandari, the rapporteur of the committee, shed light on the deficiencies of the current electoral system. He explained that due to its limitations, the elections produce imbalances and fail to accurately represent the will and preferences of the voters.

The forum provided an opportunity for lawmakers and experts to exchange ideas and discuss potential reforms to the electoral system. The discussions aimed to pave the way for a more democratic, inclusive, and just electoral process that truly reflects the aspirations of the citizens.