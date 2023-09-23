NASA said that its Ingenuity helicopter will make its sixtieth flight on the Red Planet soon. The 60th flight is scheduled to take place no later than September 25, and the helicopter is expected to reach a height of about 10 meters and travel about 326 meters for about 124 seconds, according to NASA, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Ingenuity helicopter arrived at Jezero Crater on Mars on February 18, 2021, and is connected to the belly of NASA’s Perseverance probe.

The helicopter is a technical demonstration to test powered flight on another planet for the first time and is designed to fly for up to 90 seconds, for distances of up to approximately 300 meters at a time, and at a height of about 3 to 4.5 meters from the ground, according to NASA.