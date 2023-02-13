NASA revealed in a report on the extent to which aircraft are affected in the air when earthquakes occur.

NASA confirmed in the report that when any earthquake occurs, the planes will not feel a significant impact of the vibrations that hit the ground below the plane, because the effect of the waves transmitted through the air is gradually diminishing and almost non-existent, reports Al-Rai daily.

Sources stated that when earthquakes occur, they release seismic waves of two types: pressure waves and shear waves, and when they leave the earth’s crust and enter the layers of the atmosphere, they take the form of sound waves, knowing that they cannot transmit through gases and liquids, as their frequency is below 20 Hz that can be heard from tip of the human ear.

Scientists call “infrasound” the waves whose frequency is within this range.

It is worth noting that at the time the earthquake hit Turkey in the Kahramanmaraş region in the southeast of the country, and spread to ten cities with 4 international and local airports, 35 planes were flying over the skies during the earthquake and its aftershocks.