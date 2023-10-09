NASA is studying the physical condition of astronaut Frank Rubio to benefit from that experience in the project to send a manned mission to Mars.

Regarding the topic, the agency’s representative, Sean Fuller, said on the sidelines of the seminars of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku: “Studying the physical condition of astronaut Frank Rubio, who spent more than a year on the International Space Station, will help NASA specialists prepare to send a manned space flight to Mars.” “The astronauts going to this planet and returning from it to Earth will take a long time,” reports Al-Rai daily.

He added: “Rubio is currently undergoing physical rehabilitation. What we are doing now is very important. We are studying how a person adapts in orbit, and how his body adapts upon his return… Rubio’s experience is important if we plan a long-term manned space trip to Mars, and we must know what the physical condition of the astronauts who will travel the long distance to this will be like. “The planet, and they will travel the same distance when they return from it.”

He pointed out that the United States still has a long process ahead of it to prepare for this trip, and is now actively collecting information to obtain the best results, according to what was reported by the “Russia Today” website.

Frank Rubio is an astronaut, pilot, military surgeon, and lieutenant colonel in the US Army. He launched on September 21, 2022 aboard the Russian Soyuz-22 spacecraft to the International Space Station, and returned from the station last September, spending 370 days aboard the station, 21 hours and 22 minutes, setting a record for manned flights to the station.