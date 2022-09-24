History was created at the Embassy of India, Kuwait on 23 September, as a non-stop cultural program exceeding 14 hours of music and dance was performed by Indian artists from 8am to 10pm at the embassy auditorium.

The historical event titled ‘Namaste Kuwait’ was conducted by the Indian Embassy in association with Indian Community Support Group (ICSG) and witnessed 75 art forms of India being performed by 750 artists for over 750 minutes in an unprecedented cultural extravaganza the likes of which Kuwait has never witnessed before.

Truly a magnificent display of India in its full splendor of color, dance music, and camaraderie, reflecting ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ the spirit of 75 years of India’s Independence. The see-to-believe event was meticulously conducted with clockwork precision and was beautifully choreographed leaving the audience enthralled by the brilliant performances.

There could not have been a better way of bringing the community together in such large numbers over such an extended period; performing in cohesion and creating a lasting impression that will be remembered long after the event.

Indians from all age groups, diverse cultural and ethic backgrounds performed together seamlessly putting Kuwait on the cultural map for this creative and brilliant event.

The event was inaugurated by India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan. Delivering the inaugural remarks online he extended warm greetings to all Indians in Kuwait and congratulated all Indian artists in Kuwait who worked tirelessly for several weeks to make ‘Namaste Kuwait’ a mega cultural event, a reality.

He recalled his visit to Kuwait in September 2019 where he was warmly received by the Indian community in Kuwait. He said that he has been in constant touch with the leadership in the region and is pleased with the forward looking dynamic transformation of bilateral engagement with the region, which is a part of India’s extended neighborhood.

He mentioned the successful ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ undertaken by the Government of India, which helped hundreds of thousands of Indians to return back to India during the pandemic. He also recalled the close bilateral partnership during the COVID-19 crisis wherein India and Kuwait supported each other extensively. During those difficult times, India dispatched an emergency medical team to Kuwait. As ‘Pharmacy of the World’, India also supplied ‘Made in India’ vaccines to over hundred countries in the world including to the friendly State of Kuwait during the pandemic. Kuwait also emerged as one of the largest suppliers of liquid medical oxygen to India, with India establishing an air-sea bridge, including six naval vessels and a fleet of air force planes to ferry the medical supplies from Kuwait to India.

He remarked that India and Kuwait share a historical relationship, which has blossomed into mutually beneficial multifaceted long-standing dynamic partnership. He highlighted the contributions of the Indian diaspora to build an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India, as envisioned by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. He also mentioned that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. He urged the Indian diaspora to join hands with 1.3 billion Indians back home to achieve the target set by Hon’ble Prime Minister for ‘Amrit Kaal’ — the next 25 years till India celebrates its independence centenary in 2047, “when India shall become developed, free of colonial mindset, proud of its heritage, united and integrated and an India whose citizens put duty above all,” said the minister. In his concluding remarks, Minister Muraleedharan invited the Indian diaspora to join the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India in January 2023.

For his part, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, His Excellency Sibi George in his opening remarks thanked the minister for inaugurating the event. He highlighted that ‘Namaste Kuwait’ event was a celebration of the vibrant and dynamic partnership between the two friendly countries, India and Kuwait, which is built over strong foundations and nurtured by vibrant people-to-people connect and civilizational affinities over centuries based on mutual trust and respect.

He pointed out that the New India-New Kuwait partnership will connect the visions of the leadership of the two friendly countries for mutual development. He recalled that the year, 2021-22, was a year of remarkable significance in bilateral relationship since it was a unique confluence of the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait and the 75th anniversary of the independence of India

During his speech, Ambassador George highlighted that India is one of the oldest, largest and continuous major civilizations of the world. He stressed that yoga and ayurveda have become the symbols of India abroad, and India is proud of its unity in diversity. He thanked the Indian community associations, dance schools, Indian artists and children who showcased Indian culture and heritage. He also appreciated the Indian diaspora’s dedication, commitment and their love for India. He thanked various Indian community members and Indian Community Support Group (ICSG) for supporting the event.

The event witnessed a footfall of thousands of people throughout the day and enthusiastic response with people from different walks of life in Kuwait participating virtually as well. President of ICSG Rajpal Tyagi delivered the vote of thanks to conclude the mega event.